Pine Bluff police investigating shooting leaving one person dead

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night.
According to reports, the shooting occurred in a residence located at 210 W. 18th Avenue.
Authorities reportedly made contact with the owner of the home where they located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound inside the residence.
According to reports, it currently appears that a burglar infiltrated the home, leading to the homeowner firing their weapon.
The body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine an official cause of death.
