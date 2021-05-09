Pine Bluff police investigating shooting leaving one person dead

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night.

According to reports, the shooting occurred in a residence located at 210 W. 18th Avenue.

Authorities reportedly made contact with the owner of the home where they located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound inside the residence.

According to reports, it currently appears that a burglar infiltrated the home, leading to the homeowner firing their weapon.

The body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine an official cause of death.