2-year-old girl shot in Pine Bluff at intersection of Georgia Street and 21st

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police, a 2-year-old girl was in the car with her mom when she was shot in the neck on July 4.
The mother reported that she heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot and realized her daughter had been shot and rushed to bring her to the emergency room, arriving around 3:30 a.m.
The 2-year-old is currently being treated at a Little Rock hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police ask anyone with information or who was in the area of 21st and Georgia Street around the time of the shooting to contact Pine Bluff detectives at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300 to help identify who was responsible.