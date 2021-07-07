2-year-old girl shot in Pine Bluff at intersection of Georgia Street and 21st

According to Pine Bluff police, a 2-year-old girl was shot in the neck while in a car at the intersection of 21st Ave and Georgia Street.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to Pine Bluff police, a 2-year-old girl was in the car with her mom when she was shot in the neck on July 4.

The mother reported that she heard a loud noise that sounded like a gunshot and realized her daughter had been shot and rushed to bring her to the emergency room, arriving around 3:30 a.m.

The 2-year-old is currently being treated at a Little Rock hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.