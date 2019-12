PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are investigating the suspicious death of a man.

The release said officers were dispatched to a place of residence on Carbon Street around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a welfare check.

Upon arrival, officers found 66-year-old Billy Shawn Holbert of Pine Bluff. Holbert was pronounced dead and his body will be sent to the State Crime Lab for autopsy pending further investigation.