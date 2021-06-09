Pine Bluff police investigating third deadly shooting in three days

Police also say all three shootings happened on the same street.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to W. 8th St. in reference to a person lying in the street.

Upon arrival, officers located 38-year-old Jason Anderson with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

The identity of the shooter or shooters and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation.