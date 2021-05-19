Pine Bluff police investigating late night homicide

Police say the identity of the shooter is known and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of a homicide investigation.

Police responded to a shooting at the ALON gas station on S. Olive shortly before midnight on May 18.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Police say the man was pronounced dead by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly.

The identity of the victim will be released after next of kin is located and notified.

