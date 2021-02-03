Pine Bluff police looking for suspect involved in Friday night homicide

Pine Bluff police are searching for the suspect involved in the Linden Street Apartments homicide.

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — Pine Bluff police officers were called to the Linden Street Apartments on Friday, Feb. 26 for an armed disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a person at the scene who said they heard shots come from one of the apartments. Officers saw bullet holes in the door of the apartment.

The officers entered into the apartment with the assistance of the Pine Bluff Fire Department and located 40-year-old Keith Hawkins lying in the floor with apparent gunshot wounds.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Gray, 48, was identified as the suspect in this homicide.

Gray is about 6 feet and 2 inches tall and 220 pounds, according to police. His last known address is 2121 S. Poplar, and he was last seen driving a 2006 white Dodge Charger with Arkansas license plate 431 XKL.