Officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department were dispatched to the area of 25th Avenue and Spruce Street Monday afternoon in reference to gunshots in the area.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found Antonio Martin, 33, shot inside the vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to PBPD, He was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner Ti’Ran Compton at 5:12 p.m.

There was a male passenger in the vehicle that was also shot. The passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of reported non-life threatening injuries.

This is the 12th homicide for Pine Bluff in 2019.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

There is also a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. Information can also be shared via Facebook.