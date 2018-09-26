PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - A 7-year-old girl is at home recovering after being injured in a shooting yesterday in Pine Bluff. Police there say she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Imagine sitting in traffic when bullets start whizzing through your car. That's exactly what happened to a Pine Bluff man and his granddaughter. And now, the hunt is on to find the person responsible.

Emanuel Davis said that he had to console his granddaughter while she repeated "I don't want to die, I don't want to die" after being shot. He'd just picked his granddaughter up from gymnastics.

We are not naming her, as no arrests have yet been made.

"We had just stopped at the light at 28th and Catalpa, waiting for the light to change,” he said. “Over to my right, there was an SUV. At the light, someone started shooting, 'pow, pow, pow.' I kind of looked over and saw a guy get out on the passenger side and kneel down and say, 'They're crazy, they're crazy.'"

Detective Richard Wegner of the Pine Bluff Police Department said that during the investigation, police discovered a second victim, an adult male, that had been shot in the hand.

"They were both transported to the hospital where the man who was shot in the hand underwent surgery,” Wegner said.

That other victim, likely the man Davis saw yelling, is still recovering from surgery and has not spoken to police. Davis said that the other victim turned out to be a relative.

Davis and his granddaughter’s lives were spared by just a matter of inches. He was in the driver's seat with the window down, and she was right behind him with the window up when the shooting occurred.

"One had to come straight through,” Davis said.

Davis' granddaughter spent the day at home recovering with only minor injuries. He says they're lucky to be alive.

“But it still crosses my mind, we could have been gone in a flash," Davis said.

The attention of Pine Bluff Police is now narrowly focused on finding those responsible.

"It's our understanding that it was a green Chevrolet Avalanche. That's the vehicle the shots came from. That's the only information my office has at this time,” said Detective Wegner finally.

The shooting happened in a busy intersection during a busy time of day. That means a lot of people probably have information that could help police arrest a suspect. If you know anything, big or small, contact Pine Bluff Police.

