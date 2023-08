The Pine Bluff Police Department says it's looking for a 35-year-old man who's wanted for possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a wanted 35-year-old man.

Edward Rouse is wanted for possessing a firearm by certain persons and aggravated assault.

Police described Rouse as 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 210 pounds.