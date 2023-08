The Pine Bluff Police Department is looking for a 38-year-old man who they say should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Darren Jones is wanted for first-degree battery, terroristic act and aggravated assault.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.