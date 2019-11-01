PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A juvenile is safe and a man is in custody after a standoff with Pine Bluff police on Thursday, Jan 10.

At about 4:45 Thursday afternoon, 33-year-old Mark Franklin went to his sister's home on Mayberry Street, and the two got into an argument, which resulted in a physical altercation.

Franklin then took his 15-year-old nephew and a gun and left the residence in a 2004 Ford Mustang, and police initiated a manhunt for him.

Franklin called his family from a residence off of Sulpher Springs Road near Watson Chapel High School and said he would kill his nephew if he saw police, so officers approached the location in unmarked cars and plain clothes to set up a perimeter and monitor the situation.

Police attempted to contact Franklin through a negotiator, but the efforts were unsuccessful. However, Franklin began talking with a different family member who was coordinating with officers to de-escalate the situation.

At around 10:40 p.m., Franklin released the child to family, and once the child was safely away from the scene, members of the Pine Bluff SWAT Team took Franklin into custody without injury to anyone involved.

Franklin was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and faces multiple felony charges including kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, and because Franklin was previously convicted of a felony, he also faces the charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons.