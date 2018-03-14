PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) – The Pine Bluff Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left one injured.

It happened on Wednesday around 12:24 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting call at 2920 S. Fir Apartment 13. Once officers arrived, they found the victim, 37-year-old Lonnie Urquhart Jr. suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Witnesses identified the shooter as 26-year-old Marquanthony Sullivan. Sullivan is wanted for first-degree murder. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department’s Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300.

© 2018 KTHV