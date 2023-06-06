Pine Bluff police assist U.S. Marshals with arrest of 22-year-old man

Police helped U.S. Marshals arrest a 22-year-old man after he was seen leaving a motel in Pine Bluff.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A man was arrested by police on Tuesday after he was seen leaving a motel in Pine Bluff.

According to reports, 22-year-old Johnathan Boykin was wanted by the El Dorado Arkansas Police Department for attempted murder.

Pine Bluff officers had been actively working with U.S. Marshals to find Boykin and had set up surveillance to find him. They located him leaving a motel and he was approached while getting into a vehicle in the parking lot.

Boykin was arrested without incident, and police state they found multiple guns as well as drugs inside the car.