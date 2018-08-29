PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Pine Bluff police have confirmed the fourth homicide in four consecutive days Aug. 28. The homicide was reported near 40th Street.
A homicide has been reported for the last four days, since Saturday, Aug. 25.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
