PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Pine Bluff police have confirmed the fourth homicide in three consecutive days on Aug. 28.

According to the press release, officers responded to a residence on W. 40th Avenue in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they heard yelling and screaming from inside the home.

The officer entered the home and found 20-year-old Jamonte Smith lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. Smith was transported by ambulance to JRMC in Pine Bluff, where he was pronounced dead.

His body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

At the scene, officers spoke with 20-year-old Lecole Wilson, who was also later interviewed by detectives at the police station. Following the interview, Wilson was arrested for the shooting death of Smith and was booked at the Jefferson County Jail for first degree murder. She will be in court for a probable cause hearing later this week.

This marks Pine Bluff's 16th homicide for 2018.

A search warrant was executed on the home to process the crime scene. While doing this, a .22 caliber handgun, believed to be the murder weapon, was found.

This story was updated with information from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

