Police: Shooting leaves Pine Bluff teen dead, second injured

Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead. A second teen was injured while trying to flee from the shooting.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are now investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead and second one injured.

Police have said that the incident happened on May 20, 2023 around 1:33 a.m. along W. 5th Avenue.

According to authorities, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were both victims of the incident, with the 17-year-old being shot and the 18-year-old being struck by a vehicle while trying to flee from the shooting.

Police said that the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated, but died hours later due to his injuries.

The 18-year-old reportedly suffered non-life threatening injurie to his face and right eye while fleeing.

There's currently no information on potential suspects or motives behind this fatal shooting, but authorities are actively investigating.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2106 or 870-730-2090.