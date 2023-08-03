Pine Bluff shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

According to police, four victims were found after an overnight shooting in Pine Bluff— here's what we know so far.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Sunset Village Apartments at 2611 W. 34th around 9 p.m. on March 7.

Upon arrival, officers located three people in a grey car, including one female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Two other victims were located in the back seat of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another male who had fled the scene was located about a block away with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

One of the victims has been identified as 18-year-old Asharray Thomas. The second victim was a 16-year-old male juvenile, whose identity will not be released due to his age.

Anyone with information about this murder has been asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2096, the tip line at (870) 730-2106, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.