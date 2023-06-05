Pine Bluff shooting leaves 16-year-old dead, investigation underway

Pine Bluff police are now investigating an overnight shooting that left a 16-year-old juvenile dead on Sunday.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are now investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight on Sunday.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on May 7 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The incident allegedly started after a group of people gathered at the parked prior the altercation, which is where a person began shooting at the group.

Following the incident, police responded to a shooting victim that was a 16-year-old juvenile being taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Police shared that the juvenile was later pronounced dead at the hospital and that a second victim was later admitted to the hospital, but in stable condition.

Authorities are still investigating the motive of the shooting and have shared that there's currently no suspect at this moment.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2106 or 870-730-2090.

This is now the 8th homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.