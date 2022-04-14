x
Crime

Police: Shooting leaves one person dead in Pine Bluff home

Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left 21-year-old Tre-vion Nelson dead on S. Virginia Street.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a homicide that happened around 7:00 p.m., leaving one person dead on S. Virginia Street. 

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting but when arrived to the location they found a man dead 'just inside the door of the residence.'

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene and have identified him as 21-year-old Tre-vion Nelson.

There are currently no suspects at this moment as police are still investigating the case. 

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact authorities at 870-730-2090. 

This is now the 10th homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.