Police: Shooting leaves one person dead in Pine Bluff home

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a homicide that happened around 7:00 p.m., leaving one person dead on S. Virginia Street.
According to reports, officers responded to the shooting but when arrived to the location they found a man dead 'just inside the door of the residence.'
Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene and have identified him as 21-year-old Tre-vion Nelson.
There are currently no suspects at this moment as police are still investigating the case.
Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact authorities at 870-730-2090.
This is now the 10th homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.
