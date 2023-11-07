Pine Bluff shooting leaves 17-year-old dead

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old died in a shooting on S. Orlando Street.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On July 11, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area of 2833 S. Orlando St.

When officers arrived, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds lying near the edge of the street.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

He was later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile. The victim’s identity will not be released due to their age.

The motive for this shooting is unknown and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident has been asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This incident marked the 11th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.