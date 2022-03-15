Pine Bluff teen turns himself in after murder of man on Park Place

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — UPDATE: Pam turned himself in this morning shortly after 10 a.m., police say.
The Pine Bluff Police Department is searching for Herbert Pam III after his involvement in a murder on February 9, 2022.
Pam, 18, is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park Place. He is wanted for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Aggravated Assault.
He was last known to live in Pine Bluff. Pam’s height and weight is unknown.
Anyone with information on the location of Herbert Pam III is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.