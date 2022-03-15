Pine Bluff teen turns himself in after murder of man on Park Place

Herbert Pam III, 18, is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park Place.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — UPDATE: Pam turned himself in this morning shortly after 10 a.m., police say.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is searching for Herbert Pam III after his involvement in a murder on February 9, 2022.

Pam, 18, is wanted for the murder of 27-year-old Miguel Hoyt at 103 Park Place. He is wanted for Capital Murder, Terroristic Act, and Aggravated Assault.

He was last known to live in Pine Bluff. Pam’s height and weight is unknown.