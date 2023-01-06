Suspect arrested after Perry County police chase

On June 1, 54-year-old Orville Dewayne Kelly was arrested after attempting to flee from authorities during a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit.

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — On the night of June 1, Deputy Hunter Tindall with the Perry County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on a maroon Pontiac sedan for a traffic violation on State Highway 300.

The vehicle began to flee, and a pursuit began. Arkansas State Police took over the chase and were able to successfully use a precision immobilization technique, or a PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle went off the roadway and overturned as a result. The vehicle later caught fire after both occupants were safely removed.

Officials were able to arrest the driver and identify him as 54-year-old Orville Dewayne Kelly.

Mr. Kelly had multiple felony warrants for his arrest from multiple agencies. He sustained minor injuries from the incident.