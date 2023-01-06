Suspect arrested after Perry County police chase

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — On the night of June 1, Deputy Hunter Tindall with the Perry County Sheriff's Office attempted a traffic stop on a maroon Pontiac sedan for a traffic violation on State Highway 300.
The vehicle began to flee, and a pursuit began. Arkansas State Police took over the chase and were able to successfully use a precision immobilization technique, or a PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle.
The suspect's vehicle went off the roadway and overturned as a result. The vehicle later caught fire after both occupants were safely removed.
Officials were able to arrest the driver and identify him as 54-year-old Orville Dewayne Kelly.
Mr. Kelly had multiple felony warrants for his arrest from multiple agencies. He sustained minor injuries from the incident.
The female passenger in the vehicle also sustained minor injuries.