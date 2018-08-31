CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – Michael Zeher is currently serving a three year probation after reaching a plea agreement in the 2017 case where he was facing rape charges after an incident at his dormitory.

On August 28, 2018, Zeher pleaded guilty to first degree false imprisonment.

His probation will last three years. Zeher also has to pay a 1,500 dollar fine, and he has received a No Contact Order, which applies to the victim and the victim's immediate family.

“After the case was filed, we learned about additional evidence that seriously altered our ability to take this case to trial," said Luke Ferguson, prosecuting attorney in the Twentieth Judicial District. "Despite that, we reached a resolution that provided some accountability for the defendant’s actions while also being respectful of the victim’s need for closure and privacy. The victim was constantly part of our discussions on this case and was very much in favor of this plea agreement. She was also present for the plea when it was entered. Based on the totality of the evidence and the victim’s wishes, we believed this plea was an appropriate outcome.”

RELATED HEADLINES:

UCA student admits to having sex with intoxicated female, facing rape charges

© 2018 KTHV