13-year-old suspect arrested in shooting death of Little Rock teenager

A 13-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after a 14-year-old was shot and killed on Pine Cove Drive, according to Little Rock police.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 13-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after a 14-year-old was shot and killed on Pine Cove Drive, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the area and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died and police began investigating the incident as a homicide.

During the course of the investigation, police say "contact was made with a juvenile suspect" who was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

The investigation is still ongoing.