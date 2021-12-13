x
13-year-old suspect arrested in shooting death of Little Rock teenager

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 13-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after a 14-year-old was shot and killed on Pine Cove Drive, according to the Little Rock Police Department. 

Officers were reportedly dispatched to the area and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died and police began investigating the incident as a homicide.

During the course of the investigation, police say "contact was made with a juvenile suspect" who was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter.

The investigation is still ongoing.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

