Police: 2 people shot, injured Monday night in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, June 20, around 9 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting on Neal Place.

When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims. Each victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

One victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. The second victim was transported to area hospital for treatment of potentially life threatening injuries.

The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing, and more information regarding this incident will be released when it becomes available.