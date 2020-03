JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence located on Princeton Pike at 6:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead by Jefferson County deputy coroner at 7:55 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Robert Simmons.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. We will update this article as the investigation continues.