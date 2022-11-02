x
Crime

Police: Arkansas couple charged with murder after death of 4-year-old boy

After a four-year-old died and his 10-month-old brother was seriously injured in Haskell, their mother and another man have been charged with murder.

HASKELL, Ark. — Arkansas State Police agents have arrested two people in connection to the death of a child and injuries to a second child after an emergency call to a home Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 8, medical responders arrived at a home on North Monroe St. in Haskell and found a 4-year-old boy unresponsive and injured. 

While he was on the way to the hospital, local police contacted Arkansas State agents asking them to open a criminal investigation.

The next day, according to state police, a 10-month-old boy had also been seriously injured in the same home in Haskell.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, hospital staff told police that the 4-year-old boy had died from his injuries.

The mother of the two boys, 24-year-old Halee Quantz, and Roy Ross, 23, have both been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery.

Quantz and Ross were taken into custody late Thursday night by state police and are currently held at the Saline County Detention Center.

The 10-month-old boy has been placed with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

