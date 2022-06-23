Police: Arkansas detention officer dies in jail shooting

Police are investigating a shooting inside the Perry County Jail that left one correctional officer dead.

PERRY COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting inside the Perry County Jail that left one correctional officer dead.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night, June 22 in Perryville.

State police special agents were called to the jail by local sheriff’s department authorities to begin the investigation which is continuing this morning.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the circumstances of the apparent homicide.

A 37 year-old man who was in the process of being booked into the jail after his arrest by Perry County deputies is being held in connection with the shooting.

The name of the correctional officer is being withheld at this hour during the notification of next of kin process.