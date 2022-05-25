Police: Arkansas officer held on 'probable cause' for rape of child

Arkansas State Police have arrested 41-year-old Aaron Cochrane who is being held on 'probable cause' in connection to the alleged rape of a child.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — An Arkansas police officer is now being held on 'probable cause' in connection to the alleged rape of a child.

Arkansas State Police announced that they arrested 41-year-old Aaron Cochrane, whose most recent law enforcement job was as a Bradford police officer.

Police said that Cochrane also worked as a sheriff's deputy in Jackson County and as a school resource officer in the recent years.

Following his arrest, authorities said that Cochrane is now being held on probable cause, but that formal charges could include two counts of rape, one count of sexual grooming of a child, and one count of sexual assault once filed.

According to reports, police began their investigation of Cochrane back in March when allegations arose that weren't related to rape.