AKRON, Ohio — A teen is facing charges after he stabbed a man who attacked his mother Friday evening.

It happened in the 1100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, where police say a 35-year-old woman reported the father of one of her children had attacked her. Police say the man, identified as 45-year-old Christopher D. Curry, struck the woman on the face, choked her and tackled her to the ground. The pair have a 1-year-old child together, police say.

The woman's 15-year-old son stabbed Curry in the back with a knife before Curry allegedly brandished a gun and pointed it at the teen.

Curry was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have signed a domestic violence warrant against him.

The teen was arrested and charged with felonious assault.