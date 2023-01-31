Police: Two men arrested in Benton, stolen items recovered

The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges as the men were attempting to steal a dirt bike with a U-Haul truck.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Benton Police Department arrested two men early Sunday morning for multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance, as the men were stealing items with a U-Haul truck.

According to a press release, officers responded to a call on East Maple just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a male driving a U-Haul truck attempting to steal a dirt bike from the bed of a truck. Authorities said they located the suspect's vehicle on North Market with a partially covered license plate.

The driver of the vehicle Jody Cottongin, 33, and passenger Brandon Richmond, 41, were detained for felony drug charges. Police officers searched the U-Haul and found multiple tools and other items that were stolen by the suspects.

BNPD said all items were returned to their owners.

Cottongin was charged with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering and theft of property.

Richmond was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles, first-degree forgery, breaking or entering and theft of property.

Benton police said additional charges are expected. They're encouraging anyone who may have additional information regarding the incident to contact the Benton Police Department at (501) 778-1171 or (501) 776-5947.

Those with information can remain anonymous by texting "BENTONPD" along with your message to 847411 or by leaving a tip via the BNPD app.