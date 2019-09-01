LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is looking for two suspects they say are responsible for a string of aggravated robberies around town.

The first happened on December 15, at approximately around 11:20 p.m. when two males armed with semi-automatic handguns entered the Murphy USA on Baseline Road.

The suspects demanded money from the business.

The two suspects are described as tall males around 18 to 20 years of age.

Police believe the two men are responsible for aggravated robberies at several other businesses including:

Corner Store on Mabelvale Pike

Superstop on S. University

Superstop on Stagecoach

Quick Cash on Geyer Springs

Murphy USA on Baseline

Quick C on Sardis Road

Mobile on Geyer Springs

Fudin Hud on Sardis Road

Phillips 66 on Arch Street [Pulaski County]