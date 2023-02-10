Body found with 'suspicious injuries' in Fayetteville now ruled a homicide

49-year-old Willie McAway's body was found around noon on Sept. 30, according to police.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Willie McAway, 49, was found on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30 according to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD).

McAway was found around 11:58 a.m. on North Leverett Avenue with what police described as "suspicious injuries." FPD is now investigating the incident as a homicide.

"We ruled it a suspicious death right off the bat, you know, because people want information," Fayetteville Police Sergeant Tony Murphy said. "Now, we gave the detectives time to do some investigating and they ruled that they're going to be investigating as a homicide."

Murphy said the detectives are looking into leads and searching for any possible witnesses or someone who could've heard what happened. "I think they probably worked all through the night and they're still working on it today, and they'll continue to work on it," Murphy said.

No further details were released.

