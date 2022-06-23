Jacksonville police, Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers asking for help in 2022 drive-by

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department and the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public to help solve the 2022 homicide of 39-year-old Anthony Cousette.
Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 if a tip results in an arrest and conviction in the drive-by homicide case of Cousette.
According to police, officers responded to Johnson Park at 1100 Goshen Street at 7:06 p.m. on March 28, 2022, in reference to a drive-by shooting.
When officers arrived, they located Cousette unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries.
12 weeks after the homicide on June 20, 2022, Jacksonville police obtained a capital murder warrant, two warrants for attempted capital murder and a discharge of a firearm from a vehicle for 18-year-old Demarcus King Jr. in connection with the homicide of Cousette.
A few days later, on June 22, 2022, King was involved in a high-speed chase in Texas, which resulted in King's vehicle striking a ditch. He then proceeded to exit the vehicle and shoot himself.
King died on June 23, 2022.
Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Tip Line at (501) 982-4636 or Detective Lee at (501) 533-6476.