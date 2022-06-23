Jacksonville police, Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers asking for help in 2022 drive-by

In March 2022, Jacksonville officers responded to Johnson Park about a drive-by shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered one man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department and the Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public to help solve the 2022 homicide of 39-year-old Anthony Cousette.

Central Arkansas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 if a tip results in an arrest and conviction in the drive-by homicide case of Cousette.

According to police, officers responded to Johnson Park at 1100 Goshen Street at 7:06 p.m. on March 28, 2022, in reference to a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Cousette unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries.

12 weeks after the homicide on June 20, 2022, Jacksonville police obtained a capital murder warrant, two warrants for attempted capital murder and a discharge of a firearm from a vehicle for 18-year-old Demarcus King Jr. in connection with the homicide of Cousette.

A few days later, on June 22, 2022, King was involved in a high-speed chase in Texas, which resulted in King's vehicle striking a ditch. He then proceeded to exit the vehicle and shoot himself.

King died on June 23, 2022.