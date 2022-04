Little Rock officers are investigating a homicide on East 28th Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are investigating a homicide on East 28th Street.

Police say one person has died. There are no details on any suspects or cause of death at this time.

They are asking everyone to avoid the area.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.