Police: Desha County woman fatally shot in her home

DESHA COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Arkansas State Police, a Desha County woman was shot and killed at her home Wednesday afternoon, April 13.

After what a neighbor described as an argument between Lemonds and the suspect, a shooting occurred inside the residence.

A woman, identified as 68-year-old Joan Lemonds, was pronounced dead by the county coroner shortly before 1 p.m.

The Desha County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man who is being held pending the filing of formal charges.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing investigating and updating the Desha County prosecuting attorney on the physical evidence recovered and the statements from witnesses.