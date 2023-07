The Sheridan Police Department is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Sheridan Detention Center on Sunday night.

SHERIDAN, Ark. — The Sheridan Police Department has confirmed that Javin Cranford escaped from the Sheridan Police Department on Sunday night.

Sheridan police as well as several other agencies are actively working to find him.

Officers say to use caution and be careful if you are in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.