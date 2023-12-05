Little Rock police find explosive material during traffic stop

Officers found explosive material while making a traffic stop at 5322 Asher Avenue Friday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department found explosive material during a traffic stop at 5322 Asher Avenue on Friday around 6:52 p.m.

Authorities arrested the occupants of the vehicle and the area was evacuated while the Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad is evaluating the situation.

Officers are still on-scene, encouraging people to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Officers and LRFD are still on-scene. Please seek alternative routes to avoid traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/UWsV5pAm0J — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) May 13, 2023