Little Rock police find explosive material during traffic stop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department found explosive material during a traffic stop at 5322 Asher Avenue on Friday around 6:52 p.m.
Authorities arrested the occupants of the vehicle and the area was evacuated while the Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad is evaluating the situation.
Officers are still on-scene, encouraging people to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.