CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her 3-year-old daughter multiple times has been taken into custody, according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

According to a release from Hill, Clayton County Police responded to a report of a child stabbed on Tuesday, July 23, at an apartment in the 700 block of Garden Walk Boulevard. When they arrived, they discovered a 3-year-old girl who had been stabbed multiple times in the groin and buttocks areas.

The girl's mother, Brittney Jackson, told officers that two males had entered the apartment with guns looking for the child's father and stabbed the child multiple times.

Hill said that officers and detectives sensed something was not right with Jackson's story and began to probe deeper. He said that her story began to change and conflict with her initial 911 call.

On Friday, July 26, detectives interviewed the 3-year-old girl, Hill said. According to Hill, the girl told them that her mother was the person who stabbed her.

Detectives obtained warrants for Jackson's arrest and waited for her to appear at a DFCS interview. She never appeared.

Hill says he tasked his Fugitive Squad with finding her. According to Hill, Fugitive Squad investigators worked with police detectives and determined that Jackson was trying to use family and friends to evade authorities.

According to Hill, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Jackson was located at a home in southwest Atlanta and taken into custody without incident.

MORE HEADLINES |

Juvenile charged with murder after woman shot, killed in South Fulton

Senator Johnny Isakson released from rehab facility after serious fall

New case of Legionnaires' disease with ties to Sheraton hotel discovered

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old