Hot Springs man found dead in open field identified, suspect arrested

Hot Springs police officers are investigating after human remains were found in an open field.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to the Hot Springs Police Department, on Monday, March 7, around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Carpenter Dam Road after human remains were found in an open field.

After the Criminal Investigation Division responded, they determined the victim’s death was not from natural causes.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy and was was identified as 43-year-old Ryan Kennedy.

Kennedy's death was ruled a homicide.

Officers identified one suspect as 18-year-old Damonte Walters from Henderson, Texas who was charged with 1st degree Murder and is currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center.

Detectives will continue to follow leads and anyone with information regarding the homicide of Ryan Kennedy is encouraged to contact Det. Plummer at 501-710-6997 or Det. Fallis at 501-441-5681.