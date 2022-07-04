Police: Investigation underway after shooting leaves one dead in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the 3100 block of Eva Drive on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident happened in the 3100 block of Eva Drive around 6:56 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that they pronounced to be dead at the scene.

The victim's identify has yet to be released until next of kin is notified.

Police said that they currently have a person of interest in custody that was at the scene of the crime.