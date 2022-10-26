Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating as suspicious death

The Hot Springs Police Department has launched an investigation into what they're calling a suspicious death after finding a dead man near his vehicle on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street."

According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert dead in front of his vehicle.

Authorities are investigating his death as a suspicious incident and they are awaiting the results of his autopsy from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.