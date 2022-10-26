Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating as suspicious death

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street."
According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert dead in front of his vehicle.
Authorities are investigating his death as a suspicious incident and they are awaiting the results of his autopsy from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information once it becomes available.