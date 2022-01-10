Little Rock police investigate homicide that left one man dead

The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating a homicide that left a 40-year-old man dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a "disturbance" at 209 Greencrest.

Authorities have now deemed this incident as a homicide, that has left a 40-year-old male as a victim. He died after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation is being looked into by homicide detectives as well as the Crime Scene Search Unit.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.