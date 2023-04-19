Police investigating Little Rock homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on April 18, on West 36th Street, leaving one victim dead.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, April 18, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of West 36th Street just before 8 p.m.

The victim, 47-year-old Derek Wilborn, sustained gunshot wounds and later died after being transported to a local hospital.

Officers secured the scene and initiated a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.