Police investigating Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, April 18, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of West 36th Street just before 8 p.m.
The victim, 47-year-old Derek Wilborn, sustained gunshot wounds and later died after being transported to a local hospital.
Officers secured the scene and initiated a homicide investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.
This investigation is currently ongoing. We will continue providing updates as more information becomes available.