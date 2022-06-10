Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say

On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane, where one person was injured.

BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane.

The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.

The driver got out of the car and began firing with what was described as a rifle.

He was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Investigators with the Bryant Police Department said that there are no suspects at this time. They are actively working on the case and following up on leads.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Bryant Police Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 943-0943.