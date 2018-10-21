NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Sunday, Oct. 21, at 11:07 a.m, North Little Rock police responded to North G Street in reference to shots fired.

While officers were in route, they were flagged down by the victim and his mother at a different location. Officers then discovered that the victim, was a 16-year-old male, who had been shot in the lower back.

The victim was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for treatment of his injury. The injury has been determined to be non-life threatening.

The North Little Rock Police Department Investigation Division then responded to the North G Street address and processed the scene.

Currently, police are looking for a dark color Sedan occupied by unknown assailants.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information regarding this incident will be released as it becomes available.

