Police investigating shots fired on President Clinton Ave.

Officers are searching a parking deck after shots were fired on President Clinton Avenue. in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Officers detained two individuals in relation to the incident on President Clinton Avenue earlier today.

An image has been released of a possible suspect who fled the scene wearing green shorts and possibly missing one shoe.

Vehicles and a business were struck during the gunfire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

Detectives were present in the area when they initially heard gunfire, and there were reportedly at least two to three individuals firing toward each other.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact LRPD at (501) 371-4829.

This is a picture of the possible suspect who fled today’s shooting on President Clinton Avenue. If you know of his whereabouts, contact us at 501-371-4829. pic.twitter.com/ZDP7vnrVgs — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 19, 2022

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are currently searching the River Market area after shots were fired on President Clinton Avenue.

The Little Rock Chamber of Commerce was also hit during the incident— bullets hit the building, however, no one was injured.

One suspect was reportedly arrested at a nearby parking garage.

A heavy police presence is investigating the scene, and officers ask people to avoid the area.