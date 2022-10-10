Shooting injured two juveniles at Little Rock park, investigation underway

Officers are now investigating after a shooting at Ottenheimer Park in Little Rock left two juveniles injured on Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are investigating after a shooting involving several juveniles happened at Ottenheimer Park on Saturday.

According to reports, officers heard several shots coming from the park and then saw several black males running south, away from the area.

Officers spoke with one juvenile female who said she had been shot but didn't know who had shot her or where they were. Officers then spoke to a second juvenile who also said he had been shot.

Reports state that officers spoke with several people, including the parents of the two juveniles, who said they did hear the gunshots but did not see the shooter.

Both juveniles who were shot were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.