Police investigating TikTok video in Cassie Compton case

STUTTGART, Ark. — Stuttgart police are investigating after a TikTok video surfaced and viewers are theorizing it shows missing Arkansas girl Cassie Compton.

The video shows a girl sitting in the backseat of a car with two men.

The girl appears to have bruised eyes as she stares into the camera while the men speak to each other.

The Stuttgart Police Department released a statement regarding the video:

"We appreciate all the tips and information about Cassie Compton. We have the video from TikTok and have the seen the Facebook posts. We are working diligently with the Arkansas State Police and FBI right now. Since this still an open investigation we can’t release any further information right now."

Compton, who has been missing since September 2014, has had countless people looking for her since that day.

She is described as standing around 5'3", weighed around 100 pounds, has blue eyes, and had blonde hair at the time of her disappearance. She also has a scar on her left cheek.