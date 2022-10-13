Police investigating alleged firearm incident at Mount Vernon-Enola High School

On Thursday, October 13, the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office was made aware of an alleged incident involving a firearm at Mount Vernon-Enola High School.

The school district has released a statement via emails to students, parents, and individuals subscribed to the School Messenger Service.

A person of interest has been prohibited from the school campus until the investigation has concluded.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will update this article with additional information as it becomes available.